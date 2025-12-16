Mumbai: Two gangster turned terrorist linked to BKI arrested on arrival

Chandigarh: Punjab Police, in close coordination with Central agencies, has successfully intercepted and arrested two gangster-turned-terrorists linked with the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) immediately upon their arrival in Mumbai, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sajan Masih, a resident of Veroke in Gurdaspur and Sukhdev Kumar alias Munish Bedi, a resident of Lahori Gate in Amritsar.

Both the accused persons have a substantial criminal history, with multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, arms and explosives, and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered against them at various police stations of Batala and Amritsar.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that both the arrested accused persons were the important nodes of Pak-based ISI-supported Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and USA-based detained BKI-operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia.

“They (arrested persons) were operating from overseas locations, including Dubai and Armenia, while attempting to orchestrate criminal and terror activities in Punjab,” he said, while terming it as a big success of the Punjab Police. Pertinently, as part of this sustained efforts, Punjab Police has got issued Look Out Circulars (LOC) and Red Corner Notices against various wanted criminals, who have taken shelter at foreign lands, which helped in tracking both the criminals.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that accused persons were part of a network involving BKI, responsible for several grenade attacks on police stations in Amritsar and Batala, and the killings of Hardeep Singh of Jourrian Kalan and Kiryana store owner Ravi Kumar of Dera Baba Nanak. Accused Sajan Masih was also coordinating with another key associate, Shamsher Shera alias Honey, currently based in Armenia, he said.

Sharing operational details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that acting on specific intelligence inputs developed in close coordination with central agencies, a joint team of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar and Counter Intelligence, Pathankot, swiftly dispatched to Mumbai and took both criminals into custody, as soon as they landed.

The AIG said that both the arrested persons were actively involved in providing logistical support, funding channels, and strategic direction to their foot soldiers operating in Punjab.

Meanwhile, both accused have been arrested in connection with FIR No. 47 dated 25-08-2025 registered under sections 25, 29 and 30 of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.