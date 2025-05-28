Mumbai: Shah points to Modi’s vision for developed India at 150th anniversary of Laxmi Narayan Mandir

MUMBAI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the ancient Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Madhavbag, Mumbai. The event was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In his speech, Shah appreciated the long-lasting legacy of the temple and its trust, congratulating their work in disseminating faith and a social service spirit for the last 150 years. He praised the visionary mission of the founders of the temple, Varjivandas and Narottambhai, who he stated founded the temple in 1875 under foreign rule with a benevolent mindset and aim to revive social consciousness.

Shah pointed out the temple’s contribution to the inculcation of education and cultural values, citing activities like the propagation of the Bhagavad Gita and the presence of a Sanskrit school in the past. “Madhavbag Trust was born out of a meeting of purity, harmony, and good deeds,” he said, describing the 150-year-old tradition as something to be proud of.

Looking forward, Shah encouraged the trust and community to dream about what the institution could be like on its 200th anniversary. He suggested turning the temple into a religious and community centre for the middle class, including the addition of a “Sanjeevani Centre” providing health services to citizens.

The home minister also reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 11 years in office, emphasising his role in redefining India’s development path. He lauded Modi for instilling a sense of pride among Indians and for resolving long-standing national issues through political will.

Citing landmark initiatives such as the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Shah said, “These are examples of decisive governance that have restored India’s cultural pride.”