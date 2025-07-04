Mumbai: Rs 2.71L investors duped of Rs 2.95L crore in last 10 years’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said nearly 2.71 lakh investors in Mumbai were duped of a whopping Rs 2.95 lakh crore in the last 10 years.

In a written reply to a question in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Fadnavis said nearly 1.05 crore investors were duped of Rs 22,552 crore in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai, in the last 10 years. “In Mumbai, the Economic Offence Wing reported that 2.71 lakh investors were duped of Rs 2,95,451 crore in the last ten years,” the written reply said on Wednesday.

From 2016 to 2025, a total of 46,321 cybercrime cases involving financial fraud of Rs 11,033.97 crore were registered in the state.