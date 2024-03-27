Mumbai: Rs 245 cr mephedrone seized from Sangli district factory

The Mumbai police have busted a mephedrone manufacturing factory, surrounded by grape farms, in Maharashtra’s Sangli district and seized over a quintal of the narcotic substance worth Rs 245 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The latest haul, which also saw the arrest of six persons including “mephedrone maker” Pravin Shinde, was the outcome of an investigation after police seized drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Mumbai last month. Working on leads, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday raided a farm at Irali village in Sangli district and seized 122.5 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, the official said.

The police have so far seized Rs 252 crore worth of the narcotic substance in connection with the case.Shinde (34), the main accused, was known as “Doctor” in his circle.