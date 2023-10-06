Mumbai residential building fire: 7 killed, over 40 injured

MUMBAI: Seven people, including two minors, were killed and over 40 injured after a fire tore through a residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said. A few of the injured are in critical condition.



As many as 30 residents were rescued from the terrace and various floors of the ground-plus-seven structure, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Sandesh building in Goregaon West, the BMC official said. Initially, officials had given the name of the fire-hit building as Jay Bhavani. The cause behind the fire is yet to be determined, said officials.