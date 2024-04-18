Mumbai Police lodge FIR on Aamir Khan’s deepfake video

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a deepfake video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in which he is purportedly seen promoting a political party, an official said.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station following a complaint by Khan’s office under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Khan can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla).

The deepfake video shows the actor purportedly in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

A spokesperson for Khan on Tuesday said while the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party.

“We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections,” the spokesperson said in

a statement.