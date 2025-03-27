Mumbai Police issue 2nd notice for appearance to comedian Kunal Kamra

MPOST BUREAU

Mumbai: Police on Wednesday issued a second notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

According to the official, in the notice, the 36-year-old comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

It was not clear when Kamra’s appearance has been sought as the official did not provide further details.

Police issued the first notice to Kamra on Tuesday and sought his presence, citing start of probe into the defamation case against him.

After the first notice, sources said the comic had sought one week’s time to appear before police. The comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago.

Kamra, without taking Shinde’s name, targeted the Deputy CM over his political career, including the 2022 rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film “Dil Toh Pagal Hai,” apparently referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). He also cracked jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the split in the Shiv Sena (2022) and the NCP (2023).

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra’s show took place, as well as the hotel in whose premises the venue is located.

Based on a complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

The police have also registered a case against 40 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for vandalising the venue of the comedian’s show. On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.