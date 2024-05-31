Mumbai hoarding collapse: Structural engineer remanded in police custody till June 5

A Mumbai court on Friday remanded in police custody till June 5 a structural engineer arrested in connection with the May 13 hoarding collapse that killed 17 persons in Ghatkopar.

Structural engineer Manoj Sanghu was produced in the magistrate court after he was arrested by the Crime Branch on Thursday.

Sanghu, who was empanelled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had given a stability certificate to the hoarding, which crashed onto a petrol pump after gusty winds and unseasonal rains lashed the city on May 13.

Ego Media Private Limited had erected the hoarding on a plot in the possession of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Sanghu is the second person to be arrested in the case. Police had earlier arrested Ego Media Private Limited director Bhavesh Bhinde, who is currently in judicial custody.

Bhinde and others were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 304-2 (when there is knowledge that death may be caused by one's act), 338 (endangering life or personal safety of other) and 34 (common intention). The police have now added IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy) to the FIR.

As many as 17 people, including a former GM of Mumbai airport ATC and his wife, died after a massive billboard crashed onto a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on May 13 during sudden dusty winds and unseasonal rains.