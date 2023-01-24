Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 21 crore, cash seized

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 36 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 21 crore along with Rs 20 lakh unaccounted cash from the Air Cargo Complex in suburban Andheri and arrested a person from the premises, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, DRI officers conducted a search at the Air Cargo Complex Mumbai Customs on Monday and recovered smuggled gold in various stages of processing, the official said.

It is the largest Air Cargo Complex in India in terms of the volume of cargo handled, the value of the cargo, documents filed and revenue collected.

While investigating cases of gold smuggling, the DRI had found out about a syndicate involved in the processing and distribution of smuggled gold, and the payment for these valuables was done through the hawala channel, he said.