Mumbai Customs seize narcotics worth nearly Rs 13 crore

Mumbai: In a series of coordinated operations between October 31 and November 3, officers of Mumbai Customs Zone III at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) foiled multiple smuggling attempts, seizing over 13 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 13 crore and foreign currency valued at Rs 87 lakh.

In the first case, a passenger arriving from Colombo by flight UL143 was intercepted based on specific intelligence. Examination of his baggage led to the recovery of 2.568 kg of hydroponic weed concealed inside a trolley bag.

In a separate operation, officials profiling passengers intercepted one arriving from Bangkok by flight 6E-1052 and recovered 2.39 kg of hydroponic weed cleverly hidden inside packets of chocolates and chips. Another Bangkok passenger, arriving by flight SL218, was found carrying 1.144 kg of the same drug concealed in shampoo bottles.

In the biggest seizure, a passenger from Bangkok by flight AI2353 was caught with 6.975 kg of hydroponic weed hidden inside a checked-in trolley bag.

The total worth of the seized drugs exceeded Rs 13 crore.

In another incident, officers intercepted a Dubai passenger arriving by flight AI2201 and recovered foreign currency worth Rs 87 lakh from his luggage.

All passengers involved were booked under the relevant provisions of the NDPS and Customs Acts.