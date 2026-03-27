Mumbai based kingpin of Myanmar cyber slavery network arrested

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Mumbai-based accused, Sunil Nellathu Ramakrishnan, aka Krish, for his alleged role as a key kingpin in a transnational human trafficking and cyber fraud network operating out of Myanmar, the officials informed on Thursday.



According to officials, the accused was involved in luring unsuspecting Indian citizens with promises of lucrative jobs in Thailand. Victims were flown from Delhi to Bangkok and then illegally transported to scam compounds in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region, including the notorious KK Park. In fact, the investigations revealed that victims were forced to work in cyber fraud centres, carrying out scams such as “digital arrest” frauds, online romance scams and cryptocurrency investment frauds targeting people across the world, including India. Survivors have reported being subjected to confinement, intimidation, and physical and psychological abuse under strict surveillance.

Meanwhile, the probe gained momentum after several Indian nationals managed to escape these facilities in 2025 and were repatriated from Thailand.

Their testimonies helped investigators map the trafficking routes and uncover the operational structure of these syndicates.