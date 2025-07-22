Mumbai AI plane veers off runway; all safe

Mumbai: An Air India aircraft from Kochi veered off the runway while landing in heavy rain at the city airport, following which operations in one of the runways were temporarily suspended on Monday morning. All passengers and crew are safe.

“There are minor damages reported to the airport’s primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 - has been activated,” Mumbai airport said in a statement.

According to sources, three tyres of the plane suffered a burst besides damage to the engine due to the incident. The flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after

touchdown.