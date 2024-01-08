Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Land acquisition completed, says NHSRCL

NEW DELHI: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Monday said it has completed 100 per cent land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.



Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared the status of land acquisition on X, saying the entire 1389.49 hectares of land required for the project has been acquired.

The high-speed rail line is being built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The NHSRCL, in a release, said that all civil contracts for the project were awarded for Gujarat and Maharashtra, while 120.4 km of girders had been launched and 271 km of pier casting completed.

The NHSRCL said it has achieved a remarkable milestone with the completion of the first mountain tunnel 350 metres long and 12.6 metres in diameter located near Zaroli village in the Valsad district of Gujarat in just 10 months.

The high-speed rail line is being built using Japan’s Shinkansen technology, and the project aims to create a high-frequency mass transportation system.

The project has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore from Japan.

The Rs 1.10 lakh crore project was expected to be completed by 2022 but faced hurdles in land acquisition. The government has set a target to run the first phase of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in south Gujarat by 2026.