Mumbai: 9,409 kg ganja seize during special drive against NDPS accused

: In a one-day crackdown on illegal drugs and their handlers, Mumbai Police have seized 9,409 kg ganja along with charas, mephedrone and other substances, an official said on Wednesday.

During the special drive conducted on Tuesday, police registered 27 new cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and took action against 67 accused persons across the metropolis.

A total of 440 accused persons were examined as part of the investigation under NDPS.

The seizure included 9,409 kg ganja, 30 gm charas, 19 gm Mephedrone and other drugs, and 764 packets of cigarettes and tobacco, the official said.

A total of 112 illegal ‘paan stalls’ across the city, police said on Wednesday.