Mumbai: 420 candidates to fight for 36 Assembly seats

Mumbai: As many as 420 candidates, including those from the ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA front in Maharashtra, will battle it out for the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai after the process of withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, Election Commission officials said.

Of the 420 candidates left in the fray for the November 20 polls, 105 are in the 10 constituencies spread across Mumbai City district, while 315 are contesting from the 26 seats located in Mumbai Suburban district, they said.

Monday (November 4) was the last date for withdrawal of nominations

and it saw 60 candidates opting out of the fray, according to officials.

Rajesh Kshirsagar, collector of Mumbai Suburban, announced at a press conference in Bandra that 53 candidates have withdrawn their nominations, leaving 315 contestants to fight for 26 seats in the district.