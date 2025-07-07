Mumbai 1993 riots: Accused on the run for 32 years held

Mumbai: An accused in the 1993 Mumbai communal riots case on the run for the past 32 years has been held from Wadala area of the metropolis, a police official said on Sunday.

The Wadala police station official identified him as Arif Ali Hashmulla Khan (54).

“After the communal riots of 1993, a case was registered at Wadala police station under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to attempt to murder, unlawful assembly and other offences against Khan, who was

later declared an absconder by a local court,” the official said.

“A police team went to Uttar Pradesh, from where he hails. On the leads we got there as well as a specific tip off, we nabbed Khan from Deen Bandhu Nagar in Wadala East on Saturday. A court has remanded him in judicial custody,” the official said.