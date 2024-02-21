Multiple projects related to facilities for persons with disabilities worth Rs 100 crore inaugurated

NEW DELHI: Union minister Virendra Kumar inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 100 crore across the country on Wednesday as part of the government’s efforts to foster inclusion and enhance rehabilitation facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD).



During a virtual inauguration programme, Kumar said people with disabilities will play a very important role in making India a developed country by 2047.

“Taking PM Modi’s message ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, these projects, aimed at enhancing rehabilitation facilities and fostering inclusivity, underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of every citizen,” the minister said.

The newly inaugurated Vocational Training Centre at SVNIRTAR, Cuttack, spanning an area of 4,563 square metres, is set to offer comprehensive vocational training to disabled individuals. Courses ranging from LED repair to beauty therapy, mobile hardware repair, and soft skills will be provided at the Centre.

Equipped with workshops, halls, and hostel accommodations, it aims to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for the disabled community, Kumar said.

Accessible hostels at Composite Regional Centres at Patna and Guwahati were also inaugurated on Wednesday. The hostels are designed to ensure comfortable accommodation and support for disabled students pursuing education and training.

Composite Regional Centres in Rajnandgaon, Davanagere, and Gorakhpur were also unveiled at the programme. The foundation stone for a Hydrotherapy unit at the NIEPID, Secunderabad was laid in collaboration with The Hans Foundation.

This initiative aims to revolutionise therapeutic interventions for persons with disabilities, setting a precedent for quality care across the nation, Kumar added.