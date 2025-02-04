Multiple police infra projects launched in Pathankot

Chandigarh: In a move aimed at strengthening the second line of defence and enhancing surveillance capabilities, the Punjab Police is all set to install as many as 2300 closed circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at 703 strategic locations in border areas, stretching from Pathankot to Fazilka, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

“We are strengthening the second-line-of-defence with 2300 CCTV cameras being installed at 703 strategic locations right from Pathankot till Fazilka, with the cost of Rs 45 crores,” he said.

The DGP was in Pathankot to inaugurate a slew of police infra projects in the district including a new Cyber Crime Police Station. He said that this cutting-edge facility is equipped with advanced technologies to tackle complex cybercrimes and provide swift and effective solutions to victims of online fraud.

Citizens can report cybercrimes directly to the police station or through the toll-free helpline number 1930, he added. DGP Gaurav Yadav also inaugurated the overhauled Police Command and Control Centre aimed at enhancing security in the border district by keeping vigil around all the entry and exit points in the entire Pathankot through CCTV cameras.

As many as 344 HD cameras, including Auto Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras, have been installed and live coverage of key areas, including the Second Line of Defence, rural areas, and the entire Pathankot city, he said, while adding that another 357 cameras are being added to further strengthen security arrangements in the district.

DGP Yadav also addressed a joint meeting of officers/officials of Punjab Police, Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) at Police Station Narot Jaimal Singh.