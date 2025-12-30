Multiple new train services launched in 2025: NFR

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced several new train services during 2025 with the objective of enhancing rail connectivity, improving passenger convenience and strengthening regional and inter-state travel across the Northeast and adjoining areas, officials said on Monday.

As part of these initiatives, Train No. 12047/12048 Guwahati–North Lakhimpur–Guwahati Jan Shatabdi Express was introduced on a bi-weekly basis from January 7. Train No. 55817/55818 New Bongaigaon–Guwahati–New Bongaigaon Passenger commenced daily services from January 4, while Train No. 15911/15912 Tinsukia–Naharlagun–Tinsukia Express was introduced as a tri-weekly service from January 5, significantly improving regional connectivity.

Further strengthening long-distance travel, Train No. 13115/13116 Sealdah–Jalpaiguri Road–Sealdah Weekly Express was introduced from June 20. In the Darjeeling hill section, Train No. 52592 Darjeeling–Ghum–Darjeeling was introduced from September 20, catering to tourism and heritage travel requirements.

During September, several important services were also introduced. Train No. 20507/20508 Sairang – Anand Vihar Terminal – Sairang Rajdhani Express commenced weekly services from September 19. Train No. 15609/15610 Guwahati – Sairang – Guwahati Express was introduced as a daily service from September 13, while Train No. 13125/13126 Kolkata – Sairang – Kolkata Express started operating on a tri-weekly basis from September 16.