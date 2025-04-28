Multiple investment intents from GIS materialise at ‘MP Tech Growth Conclave’

Bhopal: Multiple investment intents from the recent Global Investors Summit (GIS) were converted into on-ground projects during the Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave held in Indore on Sunday.

At the conclave, several MoUs were signed, and key policies, infrastructure projects, and industrial initiatives were launched to enhance the state’s technology-driven economy.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that at the GIS, Madhya Pradesh had showcased its technological capabilities to the world. ‘Madhya Pradesh is no longer a state of mere promises; it is a state that delivers on its commitments and strides toward development,” CM Yadav said.

“The Tech Conclave is a living example of that commitment, where the state is now turning investment intents into real investments and transforming policies into execution,” the CM also said.

Yadav emphasised that only 60 days have passed since the GIS, and the successful organisation of this tech conclave within such a short span reflects the government’s commitment to promised delivery.

CM Yadav likened industries to temples that bless millions with livelihoods, stating: “Industries are sacred spaces that provide the ‘prasad’ of employment to countless individuals.”

He highlighted the state’s ambitious plans, including the formulation of a Space Technology Policy, the establishment of a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, and an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster 2.0 in Bhopal, which has attracted Rs 1,500 crore in investments. The CM announced investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore at the tech conclave. He said that the event, a milestone in the state’s tech-driven industrial journey, is set to create 75,000 jobs.

Addressing the event, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya promised that Indore, already the cleanest city in India, will now become the greenest as well, with residents planting and maintaining 51,000 trees annually, as done last year.

“The city surpassed the status of a tier-2, and in the coming years, improvements in the environmental sector will be made, and it will succeed in reducing temperature by up to 5 degrees Celsius,” Vijayvargiya said.

At the conclave, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain stated that the state’s four IT policies focus on subsidies, ease of doing business via self-certification for small enterprises, and streamlined land allotment. Jain added that under the CM’s leadership, MoUs are closely monitored and investor issues are swiftly resolved. Within two months of GIS, 25% of projects are underway, most of the 99 intents are progressing, and land is being allotted to 12 new industrial units.

The conclave, attended by prominent IT industry leaders, showcased Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly ecosystem. A key highlight was the launch of the “Incentive Portal,” designed to provide seamless support to investors. Four new industrial policy guidelines were also introduced, covering Global Capability Centres (GCC), Semiconductors, AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality), and Drones, further solidifying the state’s progressive approach. The event was attended by ACS Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, and MSME Departments Raghwendra Kumar Singh and other officials and technology industry leaders.