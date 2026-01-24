‘Multi-layered’ security in place across Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Friday said multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place across the valley to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations.

“The main Republic Day functions will be held in different districts, with chief guests receiving salutes during the ceremonies. In Srinagar, the main event will be held at Bakshi Stadium, which police personnel, school children, and the public are expected to attend,” the IGP Birdi said.

“Multi-layered security arrangements are in place in the valley and especially in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, its security wing, and paramilitary forces have tightened the whole security grid,” he told reporters after paying tributes to the martyrs at the Balidan Stambh here.

Earlier, on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat reviewed the security situation and anti-terror operations in the southern districts of the Valley, and stressed the need for heightened alertness to ensure peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebrations.