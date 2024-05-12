Multi-layered security blankets Srinagar LS constituency ahead of polling in phase 4 today

Srinagar: A foolproof security arrangement has been put in place for the polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, a senior police officer said.



In the first parliamentary polls since the abrogation of Article 370, nearly 17.48 lakh people in Kashmir’s Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will decide the fate of the 24 candidates trying their luck in the seat.

The voter turnout in the redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, will be keenly watched as most of the areas under the seat had previously witnessed low polling percentages due to boycott calls given by the separatists.

“We have made foolproof security arrangements as per the guidelines of the Election Commission in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where polling will be held tomorrow,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi said. He said arrangements have been made to provide a safe and secure environment so that the electorate can exercise their franchise in large numbers.

A multi-layer security blanket has been thrown around the polling stations as well as distribution centres and strong rooms across the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency which includes entire districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts.

As many as 2,135 polling stations have been set up across Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts where polling will be held. Twenty-six special polling stations have been set up for migrant voters of Kashmir Division with 21 in Jammu, four in Delhi and one in Udhampur District. “In total, more than 8,500 polling staff, including reserve staff, will be deployed on duty on polling day. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm,” an official said. All the polling stations will have CCTV cameras for live webcasting to control rooms set up at the districts and the CEO’s office.

“There are a few polling stations which fall in communication shadow areas. Suitable alternative arrangements by providing satellite phones, wireless sets and special runners have been put in place around those polling stations,” an official said.