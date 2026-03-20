Multi-crore bank fraud cases: CBI quizzes Anil Ambani, Amit Dangi

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Anil Ambani for nearly eight hours on Thursday regarding a Rs 2,929.05 crore bank fraud case tied to Reliance Communications Limited.



The case was registered on August 21, 2025, after a complaint from the State Bank of India, which leads a group of 11 lenders. The CBI states that the complaint stems from a forensic audit report. This report claims that there was significant diversion and misuse of loan funds through linked transactions among associated companies from 2013 to 2017. The alleged fraud resulted in a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to SBI out of a total of Rs 19,694.33 crore across 17 public sector banks.

Following this, multiple banks, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, submitted separate complaints. In February and March 2026, the agency registered additional cases based on complaints from Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank, naming additional suspects including Manjari Ashok Kacker.

Earlier, on August 23, 2025, the CBI searched official and residential locations of Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani in Mumbai, recovering several incriminating documents.

In a separate but related matter, the agency also questioned Amit Dangi for about seven hours. This inquiry concerned a Rs 57.47 crore fraud case linked to Reliance Commercial Finance Limited. Dangi serves as a Whole-Time Director at Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited, which has acquired assets from Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Limited.

This case was registered on December 6, 2025, following a complaint from the Bank of Maharashtra, which accused them of causing a wrongful loss of Rs 57.47 crore. Investigators noted that the forensic audit report indicated significant fund diversion.

In December 2025, searches were carried out at locations in Mumbai and Pune, resulting in the seizure of several incriminating documents.