Multi-cornered contest anticipated in Uttar Pradesh’s second phase of Lok Sabha polls

Lucknow: In the upcoming second phase of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 26, 2024, Uttar Pradesh braces for a multi-cornered contest across eight constituencies.



Among these, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura are set to witness a flurry of electoral activity.

A total of 91 candidates are vying for victory in Uttar Pradesh during this phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Notable contenders include Hema Malini of the Bharatiya Janata Party,

seeking her third term from Mathura, and Arun Govil, famed for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the TV serial Ramayan, contesting from his native Meerut on a BJP ticket.

Danish Ali represents the Congress in Amroha, while Atul Garg carries the BJP’s banner in Ghaziabad. Incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma, representing the BJP, seeks reelection from Gautam Buddha Nagar, which borders Delhi.

The second phase’s campaigning concluded on Wednesday evening, marked by a flurry of activity as leaders from major political parties traversed the constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded the BJP’s campaign.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) rallied under the leadership of its president, Akhilesh Yadav. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BSP president Mayawati, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh were also actively engaged in canvassing across these constituencies in the final days leading up to the polls.