Multi-cornered contest anticipated in UP’s second phase of LS polls

Lucknow: In the upcoming second phase of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 26, 2024, Uttar Pradesh braces for a multi-cornered contest across eight constituencies.



Among these, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura are set to witness a flurry of electoral activity.

A total of 91 candidates are vying for victory in Uttar Pradesh during

this phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Notable contenders include Hema Malini of the Bharatiya Janata Party,

seeking her third term from Mathura, and Arun Govil, famed for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the TV serial Ramayan, contesting from his native Meerut on a BJP ticket.