Mukul Roy undergoes surgery, health condition stable

Kolkata: MLA Mukul Roy was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday night with neurological issues. Roy has also been suffering from Parkinson’s. A medical team has been formed for his treatment. He is a patient of hydrocephalus which is a condition where a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain causes increased pressure in the skull. It causes brain swelling. The health condition of Krishnanagar North MLA is, however, stated to be stable now, sources in the hospital said. Roy may be kept in the hospital for another 2 to 3 days. He was taken to the hospital on Friday and a series of tests were performed on him. The doctors also suggested his admission to the hospital. Roy had been a frontline leader of the Trinamool Congress at one point in time. In 2017, Roy distanced himself from Trinamool and joined BJP. He became a candidate for 2021 polls on BJP’s ticket and won from Krishnanagar North constituency. Roy returned to Trinamool soon after the results of the Assembly elections.Incidentally, Roy was not seen in active politics for more than one year following his ailments.