‘Mukhyamantri Dai Didi Clinic’ benefits over 1.50L women & girls in Ch’garh

Raipur: Nearly 2,036 camps have been organised under the Mukhyamantri Dai Didi Clinic Yojana, which is a unique initiative providing free healthcare facilities to women and adolescent girls through an all-women medical staff.

Through these mobile clinics, medical treatment has been provided to over 1,52,361 women and girls living in slum areas of the Raipur, Bilaspur, and Bhilai Municipal Corporation areas, near their homes.

It is worth mentioning that the scheme is being implemented by the urban administration and development department. Under the scheme, a team of all women doctors and paramedic staff reaches various locations in a mobile medical unit, providing free check-ups and treatment for women and adolescent girls in need of medical care.

Through these dedicated mobile medical units, lab tests were conducted for 29,397 women and free medicines were provided to 1,44,838 women. Earlier, women living in poor slum areas or working as laborers, who were unable to receive treatment due to various reasons including time constraints, now have access to healthcare facilities through the ‘Dai Didi Clinics’. They can now receive treatment near their homes from female doctors and medical staff and are able to receive medical care without hesitation.