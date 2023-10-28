Mukhtar Ansari receives ten year sentence

LUCKNOW: Mukhtar Ansari, a key accused in a gangster case, has received a ten-year prison sentence and a five lakh rupee fine from Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra in Court No. 3 of the MP/MLA Court in Ghazipur. The co-accused, Sonu Yadav, has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined two lakh rupees.



The verdict came after Mukhtar Ansari and Sonu Yadav were found guilty in the gangster case on Thursday. Mukhtar Ansari participated in the court proceedings via video conferencing from Banda jail, while Sonu Yadav was physically present in the courtroom.

This case originated in 2009, when a case was registered at the Karanda police station under the Gangster Act against Mukhtar Ansari and Sonu Yadav. The charges were related to the murder of Kapildev Singh, a resident of Sabua in the Karanda police station area, and an attempted murder of Amir Hasan from Muhammadabad.

The trial had been ongoing for a considerable period.