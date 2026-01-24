Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna: Punjab ministers lead registration drives

CHANDIGARH: The Bhagwant Mann government on Friday rolled out the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna with an aggressive statewide outreach, as Punjab ministers and AAP MLAs personally led registration drives to fast-track universal healthcare coverage. From urban centres to remote villages, senior leaders fanned out on the ground, drawing a “strong” public response within hours of the scheme’s launch.



Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Hardeep Singh Mundian spearheaded the enrolment exercise, signalling the government’s intent to ensure immediate implementation. The scheme provides cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, with no income ceiling, and covers treatment in over 850 empanelled government and private hospitals across Punjab and Chandigarh. Launching the drive at Sunam Udham Singh Wala, minister Arora said every family in the state would now be entitled to free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. He explained that all medicines, tests and hospitalisation—major or minor—would be completely cashless through a health card. Punjab’s nearly 65 lakh families, covering around three crore citizens, will be issued these cards, making the scheme the first in the country without any income-based eligibility limit.

Arora said the scheme includes more than 2,356 treatment packages spanning key specialties such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics and nephrology.

In Pathankot, minister Kataruchak went door to door to initiate registrations, while minister Mundian inaugurated a camp in Sahnewal, reiterating that the AAP government has fulfilled its promise of free healthcare. Other ministers and public representatives launched similar drives across Tarn Taran, Sultanpur Lodhi and Hoshiarpur, marking a coordinated statewide push to universalise health coverage.