Muharram observed with tazia processions, three in Uttar Pradesh electrocuted to death

New Delhi: Muslims took out tazia processions across the country and offered special prayers as they observed Muharram -- the martyrdom of Imam Hussain -- on Wednesday, even as three people were killed and more than 20 others injured as tazias came in contact with high-tension wires.

In Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of Shia mourners took out Ashura procession in Srinagar to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

The procession started from Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar area of the city and culminated at Zadibal Imambara, as the chest-beating and wailing mourners passed through the city roads.

Adequate arrangements were made for ensuring incident-free observance of Muharram, officials said.

On Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD with mourning rituals.

Usually dressed in black, members from Shia community take out parade through streets beating their chests and chanting, while some enact the suffering of Hussain by flagellating themselves with chains, ropes, etc. Sunnis observe fast and offer prayers. Tazia is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain.On Wednesday, elaborate security arrangements were made in states across the country to avoid any untoward incident. In Uttar Pradesh, three people, including a minor, were electrocuted to death and nearly 10 suffered burn injuries in separate incidents while tazia processions were being taken out in Gonda, Pratapgarh, and Sant Kabir Nagar districts, police said.

In Kannauj and Ballia districts, a child died and 18 people were injured in separate incidents of roof collapse when people gathered to watch the Muharram processions. In Gonda, a 12-year-old child was electrocuted to death and five others sustained burn injuries in separate processions.

In Pratapgarh, 25-year-old Mohd Wasif died when a tazia touched the high-tension wire at Babuganj Railway Gate, police said.