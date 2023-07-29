Muharram: 6 killed due to electrocution in J’khand, Guj

Four people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while preparing for a Muharram procession, police said.

In Gujarat’s Rajkot district, two persons died due to electrocution and 22 were injured during a Muharram procession on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred at Khetko village, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the top portion of Tazia, a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, came in contact with a live wire, Bokaro superintendent of police Priyadarshi Alok said.

“The incident occurred around 6 am on Saturday while they were preparing for a Muharram procession. They were carrying a religious Tazia. It somehow came in contact with a high-tension electric wire of 11,000 volts,” the SP said. All the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. Thereafter, they were referred to the Bokaro General Hospital where four succumbed to their injuries. Bermo sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satish Chandra Jha said: “Currently seven injured are undergoing treatment at BGH and their conditions was stated to be stable.” Jha said that the Tazia was made of thermocol sheets. “Since it was drizzling in the morning, the electricity ran through the Tazia as it came in contact with the live wire. Those who lifted the Tazia were mostly affected in the incident,” the SDPO said. In Gujarat, the incident took place in Rasul Para area of Dhoraji town as the ‘Tazia’ being carried by the devotees came in contact with a 22 KV overhead electricity wire, said an official.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of four people. “The sad news was received that four people died and 10 others got injured in an accident during the Muharram procession at Khetko in Bokaro district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief,” Soren tweeted.