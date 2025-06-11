MUDA scam: ED attaches Rs 100 crore properties

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 92 properties with a market value of Rs 100 crore in connection with a large-scale “scam” in allocation of Mysore Urban Development Authority sites, allegedly involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, officials said Tuesday.

The Central agency, which has attached properties worth Rs 400 crore so far, has alleged that the attached properties are registered in the names of entities such as housing cooperative societies and individuals who are “front/dummy” for influential persons, including MUDA officials, they said.

“The 92 MUDA sites attached by the ED are in continuation to the previous attachment of 160 MUDA sites having a market value of approximately Rs 300 crore”, the ED said.

The cumulative market value of proceeds of crime provisionally attached so far is approximately Rs 400 crore, it said.

“ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore…against Shri Siddaramaiah and others, who is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka,” the agency said and added that the attachment was done on Monday.