MUDA chairman Marigowda resigns amid land allotment row involving Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Amid a row over irregularities in the allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda quit on Wednesday, citing health reasons.



Marigowda, who submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary, said he quit after the chief minister asked him to resign from the post.

“I have resigned following directions from the chief minister. Also, as I had health issues, I have resigned...there was no pressure on me, as I had health issues I have resigned,” Marigowda, who is considered close to Siddaramaiah, told reporters here.

Responding to a question, he said, “the probe is on (in MUDA case allegedly involving CM) and it will continue...it will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities.”

Siddaramaiah is facing the Lokayukta and ED probes into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are named as other accused in the case by Lokayukta.

Stating that Siddaramaiah is his leader and he has been with him for 40 years, Marigowda said, “he made me taluk and zilla panchayat president and has never asked to do illegal things, even on the MUDA issue.”

Asked whether he was resigning to “save” the chief minister, he said: “No. I’m resigning on personal grounds. I had a stroke twice. I felt I could not continue, so I have resigned.”

To a question whether there was pressure on him to quit from Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Marigowda said, “it is far from the truth.”

On September 27, Congress workers and CM’s supporters, who had gathered in large numbers in a show of support to Siddaramaiah at the Mysuru airport on his arrival there, tried to gherao Marigowda alleging that he was responsible for the CM’s “plight.”

Despite his attempts to explain, they did not listen to him and asked him to go back, following which he left the scene.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar

Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher

property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by MUDA.