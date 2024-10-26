MUDA case: Siddaramaiah’s wife questioned

Mysuru: The Lokayukta police on Friday questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi B M in the MUDA site allotment case, Lokayukta sources said.

“Parvathi was summoned today and the questioning went on for more than two hours,” a Lokayukta official said.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

The Lokayukta police have already questioned Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju in this case. The petitioners had been demanding that the Lokayukta police should speed up their investigation.