MSP for wheat, maize, milk as Sukhu focus on self-reliant Himachal and rural economy

SHIMLA: Focussing largely on strengthening of rural economy and targeting at a self-reliant Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhwiner Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented Rs 58,444 crore Budget for year 2024-25 proposing Minimum Support Price for wheat, maize and milk and substantial hike in the wages of the MGNREGA workers.



The chief minister drove from his official residence — ‘Oak Over’ in his old private Alto car with Education minister Rohit Thakur sitting by his side to reach the state Assembly carrying the Budget document in a small briefcase.

This was Sukhu’s second Budget in the state Assembly presented after becoming the chief minister in December 2022 that has a remarkable stamp relating to his areas of interest like development of the farm sector without disturbing the green ecology and tapping state’s resources.

In the Budget speech, he announced an MSP of Rs 40 per kg for natural grown (chemical free) wheat and Rs 30 per kg MSP for maize. The government will procure upto 20 quintals of wheat and maize per family as a new initiative to promote natural farming and provide MSP.

The minimum support price for the cow milk has been raised from Rs 38 per kg to 45 per little while that of buffalo from Rs 47 to 55 per little. Two milk processing plants will be established at Una and Hamirpur districts. The government will provide a financial aid of Rs 1200 per cow to all private gausadans. Earlier it was Rs 700 per animal.

Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, however accused the previous BJP government of financial mismanagement due to which Himachal’s total debt currently stands at Rs 87,788 crore and reiterated his demand providing dues of Rs 22,406 crore payable by the Centre to Himachal Pradesh.

He regretted that the Centre has not given any special package to the state to overcome losses caused by unprecedented rains and flash floods during the monsoon.

In the Budget, which also talks about making Himachal Pradesh a green state of the country by March 2026, the chief minister admitted that the state fiscal health remains precarious even as his efforts, during the past 14 months to raise resources, will start showing results very soon.

Nevertheless, he will not leave any stone unturned in making the state self-reliant, farmers prosperous, green and clean Himachal, drug free Himachal, skilled and innovative Himachal and educated-healthy Himachal.

The Budget leaves a fiscal deficit of Rs 10,784 crore uncovered, which is 4.75 per cent of the State Domestic Product. He also announced financial help upto Rs 3 lakh for the widows, single women, disabled women, MGNREGA workers and divorces to meet their housing needs and education of their children.