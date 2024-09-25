MSMEs are the second-largest job creators after agriculture, asserts CM Adityanath

Greater Noida: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday underscored Uttar Pradesh’s leading role in India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector while inaugurating the UP International Trade Show 2024 in Greater Noida.



Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the state’s economic growth and the government’s efforts to strengthen its MSME sector, which is crucial for employment generation and industrial progress.

The CM noted that UP not only has the largest population in India but also leads with the highest number of MSME units. “According to a survey, there are 96 lakh MSME units spread across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. After agriculture, this sector is the second-largest employment generator in the state,” he said.

The CM welcomed vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who attended the event as the chief guest, and took part in a tour of various stalls set up at the event. Adityanath spoke extensively about the state’s efforts to revive traditional industries, many of which faced extinction post-Independence due to a lack of support and modernisation.

He recalled that when his government took office in 2017, they introduced initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, including the launch of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. “We expanded the campaign to include promotion, branding, marketing, design, packaging, and technology. Today, the MSME sector is a major driver of employment in Uttar Pradesh,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM discussed the critical situation of migrant laborers from UP who lost their livelihoods in other states and returned home. He recalled how the state managed the return of 40 lakh workers and conducted skill mapping to provide employment opportunities. “Their return not only supported their families but also gave a much-needed boost to our state’s economy,” he said.

Emphasising the role of MSMEs in UP’s economic vision, the CM highlighted the state’s contribution to PM Modi’s goal of making India a five trillion-dollar economy. He stated that UP is on course to becoming a one trillion-dollar economy, adding, “today, UP is the growth engine driving India’s progress”.