MPUDC: Modernising civic system & water supply

The Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDC)—a government-owned organisation under the Urban Development and Housing Department of Madhya Pradesh—was set up to improve cities and towns across the state by planning and implementing urban infrastructure projects, particularly those backed by external funds. The company is in a remarkable process of finalising water supply and sewerage projects based on world-class standards with the help of highly technical experts.

Under its Integrated Urban Development Project, various development works are slated to be carried out in Budhni and Khurai, which will cost Rs 500 crore. MPUDC is also working towards developing Shri Ram’s Tapobhoomi, Chitrakoot, as a state-of-the-art tourist destination. Work on DPR for various development works has already started there.

MPUDC focuses on making cities more livable, better organised, and sustainable—ensuring that residents have access to essential services.The company has been effortlessly working closely with municipal bodies, state and central government agencies, and international funding organisations. It has taken upon itself the onus of developing water supply systems, sewage management, waste disposal, urban transport, affordable housing, and smart city projects. MPUDC also helps secure funds for urban development through public-private partnerships (PPPs), international financial institutions, and innovative funding models. By doing so, it duly supports the state government’s goal of building modern, well-planned, and sustainable urban centres that can meet the needs of a growing population and changing times.

MPUDC is indeed playing a key role in transforming Madhya Pradesh’s cities by ensuring better infrastructure, world-class amenities and, more importantly, an improved quality of life for its people. The company provides a befitting response to the growing challenges of a rapidly expanding urban landscape.

Making the money count

To meet its well-intended objectives, the MPUDC has rooted in several global funding organisations, and is channelising the funds in the most effective way possible.

Under Asian Development Bank (ADB) Phase-I, ADB has provided Rs 1,732 crore to improve water supply in 64 cities and sewage disposal in 4 cities, while the Madhya Pradesh government has invested an additional Rs 709 crore. So far, work has been completed in 61 cities, and pilot testing is successfully underway in the remaining ones.

In ADB Phase-II, an additional Rs 1,960 crore has been sanctioned by ADB to expand water supply services to 67 cities and sewage disposal to 5 cities, with the state government contributing Rs 840 crore. Under this phase, water supply projects in three cities have been completed.

Apart from ADB projects, the World Bank has funded Rs 825 crore for 3 water supply and 7 sewerage projects, with the state government adding Rs 354 crore. Among these, Khargone and Burhanpur water supply projects are complete, while work on Dharampuri, Bhedaghat, Shajapur, and Chhindwara sewerage projects has also been finished.

Similarly, the German Bank KfW is financing Rs 375 crore for 5 sewerage projects, along with a grant of Rs 18.75 crore and an additional Rs 169 crore investment from the state government. These projects cover Narmadapuram, Barwani, Sendhwa, Narsinghpur, and Mandla, all located along the Narmada River.

Additionally, the state government’s special fund is financing Rs 149 crore for 7 sewerage projects. Among them, the Amarkantak Sewerage Project, located at the source of the Narmada, and the Budhni Sewerage Project, in a riverside town, have been completed.

Overall, under externally funded and special fund initiatives, water supply projects in 135 urban bodies and sewerage projects in 29 urban bodies are in various stages of construction.

Saving the lifeline

Cleanliness is not just a service but a way of life in Madhya Pradesh. This commitment is reflected in the state’s continuous efforts to maintain cleanliness, with cities like Indore leading the country in sanitation rankings. However, true cleanliness goes beyond solid waste management—it requires a comprehensive approach that includes liquid waste disposal. Recognising this, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken significant steps to prevent sewage water from contaminating rivers, lakes, and other water bodies. At the heart of this initiative is the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDC), playing a crucial role in preserving the sanctity of Maa Narmada, the lifeline of the state.

The Urban Development and Housing Department, in collaboration with MPUDC, is implementing sewage treatment projects in 21 major cities along the banks of the Narmada River, stretching from Amarkantak to Sendhwa. These cities, many of which hold religious and tourist significance, are now equipped with state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants (STPs). These high-tech facilities ensure that domestic wastewater does not find its way into the Narmada.

With financial support from international funding agencies, MPUDC is spearheading sewage projects across multiple locations:

* Asian Development Bank (ADB): Soikheda, Badwaha, Anjad, Sanavad, and Dhamnod.

* World Bank: Maheshwar, Bherunda, Bhedaghat, and Dharampuri.

* Special State Fund: Nemawar, Amarkantak, Omkareshwar, Dindori, Budhni, and Mandleshwar.

* German Bank KfW: Mandla, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Barwani, and Sendhwa.

* AMRUT Scheme: Jabalpur, the largest city on the Narmada’s banks.

Among these cities, the sewage project has been successfully completed in Amarkantak, Bhedaghat, Jabalpur, Budhni, Omkareshwar, Anjad, Soikheda, Nemawar, and Dharampuri, with work progressing rapidly in the remaining areas.

A unique example of community participation has emerged from this initiative. With the assistance of the All India Local Self-Government Institution (Madhya Pradesh region), awareness campaigns were launched through street plays, seminars, women’s meetings, and community discussions. These efforts encouraged households to connect to the sewerage network, achieving 100 per cent household connections in cities where projects have been completed.

With the completion of these projects, Maa Narmada’s purity remains intact. Additionally, treated wastewater from STPs is being repurposed for gardening, irrigation, and firefighting, promoting water conservation among citizens. Public amenities along the riverbanks, including upgraded ghats and sanitation facilities, are also being enhanced to improve civic convenience.

Towards a glittering future

The MPUDC under the aegis of Urban Development and Housing Department is a one-stop solution for numerous ills plaguing cities on a general basis. Simply put, it channelises global funds to ensure:

* The sewage systems of the cities are effective enough to avoid filth and uncleanliness.

* The rivers of the state, which have practical and religious purposes to fulfil, are clean.

* Safe drinking water is made accessible to even the remotest parts of MP cities and towns.

* The transportation system of cities is not only hassle free but also green and sustainable.

* Even those residing on the margins have a fair chance to live with dignity, in good health.

Urban Development and Housing Department and the MPUDC must be credited for this success. More importantly, it is the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, guided by the Central government, that has made such remarkable progress possible. Thanks to these efforts, MP is on a glittering part to progress and prosperity.

Achievements of the last year

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban

On September 17, 2024, Hon’ble Prime Minister inaugurated 51,000 houses.

* A total of 1,26,891 houses were completed during this period.

* An expenditure of Rs 1,408.01 crore was incurred, with the majority of funds transferred directly to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

* Madhya Pradesh consistently maintained a leading position in the implementation of the scheme.

* The state received awards for its innovative approaches and effective strategies in providing housing for the poor.

* Out of the 9.45 lakh sanctioned houses under the scheme, 8.36 lakh houses have been completed.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0

* The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the implementation of PMAY-U 2.0 on February 4, 2025.

* The scheme aims to construct 10 lakh houses over five years.

* 3.17 lakh beneficiaries from Madhya Pradesh have applied through the Unified Web Portal developed by the Government of India.

AMRUT 2.0

The Government of India has approved a total funding of Rs 11,778.17 crore under AMRUT 2.0:

* 417 Water Supply Projects, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 6,263.10 crore.

* 36 Sewerage Projects, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 4,932.40 crore.

* 390 Green Area Development Projects, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 118.08 crore.

* 430 Water Body Rejuvenation Projects, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 464.59 crore.

Projects inprogress (total cost: Rs 5,089.08 crore, 931 ongoing projects)

* Green Area Development: 361 projects (Rs 107.76 crore)

* Water Supply Projects: 216 projects (Rs 3,381.38 crore)

* Water Body Rejuvenation: 350 projects (Rs 287.15 crore)

* Sewerage Projects: 4 projects (Rs 1,312.79 crore)

Completed projects (total cost: Rs 52.69 crore, 146 projects)

* Green Area Development: 100 projects (Rs 24.85 crore)

* Water Body Rejuvenation: 45 projects (Rs 25.84 crore)

* Water Supply Projects: 1 project (Rs 2 crore)

AMRUT Mitra Initiative

* 283 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with 969 members have been formed in 55 cities.

* Total approved cost of projects under AMRUT Mitra: Rs 2.87 crore.

