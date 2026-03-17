MPs seek restoration of train fare concessions for senior citizens

New Delhi: Several members in Lok Sabha on Monday urged the government to restore the 50 per cent concession in train fares given to senior citizens and journalists that was discontinued during the Covid pandemic.



Initiating the debate on the demands for grants for the Ministry of Railways, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said the decision to suspend the train fare concession had caused severe disappointment to the affected people, especially the elderly.

“I urge the railway minister to clarify when the concessions given in the train tickets to the senior citizens will be restored,” he said.

A similar demand was also made by Trinamool Congress member June Maliah, who urged the government to restore the concessions in train fares to senior citizens, journalists and cultural activists as early as possible.

“These concessions are gestures of respect for individuals who contribute to the social, cultural and democratic life of our country,” Maliah said.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, the Indian Railways offered a 50 per cent concession on train fares to senior citizens and government-accredited journalists.

A Parliamentary standing committee in 2023 had recommended the resumption of the fare concession offered to senior citizens by the railways before the coronavirus pandemic.

The concessions were granted in fares of all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duranto group of trains but were withdrawn on March 20, 2020.

Senior citizens in the category of males and transgender individuals were entitled to a 40 per cent concession and 50 per cent for female senior citizens.