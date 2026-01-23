MP’s rapid industrial growth draws global attention at Davos: CM Yadav

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the state’s accelerated industrial growth over the past two years has begun translating into global recognition, evident from the response at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.



He noted that Madhya Pradesh attracted strong interest during the forum, with a series of meaningful meetings held with leading industrialists and business representatives across sectors.

Sharing his reactions after interactions with several international companies at WEF, the Chief Minister said the state’s focused policy push, investment-friendly ecosystem and consistent governance have enhanced Madhya Pradesh’s global visibility as an emerging investment destination.

Yadav highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India sent its largest-ever delegation to WEF 2026, reflecting the country’s growing economic stature.

“India is advancing rapidly across all sectors and is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy within the next one to one-and-a-half years,” he said, adding that Madhya Pradesh is well-positioned to benefit from this momentum.

The CM said MP has emerged as India’s renewable energy power hub, with rapid expansion in solar, wind and pump storage projects, including floating solar power generation at the Omkareshwar dam. About 3.2 million farmers are being made energy self-reliant through solar pumps, enabling the state to supply the country’s cheapest renewable power and drawing national and global interest.”

CM Yadav highlighted plans to strengthen international cooperation, particularly with the Maldives. At Davos, he held discussions with Maldivian Economic Development and Trade minister Mohamed Saeed on collaboration in tourism, fisheries, IT, and healthcare, and said he plans to visit the Maldives to explore concrete partnership opportunities.

Describing Madhya Pradesh as the fastest-growing and “youngest” industrial state among India’s leading growth drivers, Yadav said the state offers strong prospects in agriculture, poultry and allied sectors.

With a substantial land bank, surplus power availability and a strategic central location ensuring logistical advantages, Madhya Pradesh is increasingly attracting investors.

He added that several MoUs have been signed to boost industrial and commercial activities, contributing to a sharp decline in unemployment to around one per cent.

“Our efforts to connect youth with employment and self-employment are delivering tangible outcomes,” the Chief Minister said, expressing confidence that the state’s growth trajectory will continue to accelerate.