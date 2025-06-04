MP’s Pachmari wildlife sanctuary renamed after tribal king Bhabhut Singh; CM Yadav highlights tribal legacy

Bhopal: In the line of promoting Madhya Pradesh’s culture and legacy, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, was convened at Rajbhawan Pachmari, a tourist destination, on Tuesday.

Addressing ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting, CM Yadav announced that Pachmarhi Wildlife Sanctuary will now be known as Raja Bhabhat Singh Pachmarhi Sanctuary, honouring the legendary tribal warrior’s lifelong commitment to environmental preservation and resistance against colonial forces.

The sanctuary will showcase the life, courage, and legacy of Raja Bhobat Singh, promoting regional pride and identity, the CM said. CM Yadav described Raja Bhabhut Singh as a symbol of tribal valour and dignity.

A close ally of Tatya Tope during the 1857 freedom struggle, Singh led guerrilla resistance in Narmadanchal until his capture and execution by the British in 1860.

CM Yadav also announced that three tribal conferences will be held in June month in Dindori, Shahdol and Shivpuri districts as part of the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government completing 11 years.

The CM informed that the Health and Wellness Summit will be held in Ujjain on June 5, focusing on yoga, Ayurveda, spirituality, and global wellness investment.

In a significant move to ease compliance burdens for MSMEs, the Cabinet approved amendments to three labour laws aimed at simplifying regulations.

Addressing the media briefing on the Cabinet decision, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the provision mandating prior notice for strikes and lockouts, earlier applicable only to public utility services, will now extend to all industrial establishments.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of an Agritech Hub/Innovation Hub for Agriculture in Indore.

In another decision, the Ministers of Council approved restructuring the offices of the Principal Revenue Commissioner and Commissioner of Land Records into a unified body named the Commissionerate of Land Resource Management.