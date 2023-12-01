‘MPs must get Centre’s nod before accepting foreign hospitality’

New Delhi: Members of Parliament should observe strict guidelines while accepting foreign hospitality during private visits abroad and obtain prior permission of the central government, according to fresh orders issued Thursday.



The series of notifications were issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

One of them requires MPs to follow the norms including the Code of Ethics, which mandates them not to take gifts that may interfere with honest and impartial discharge of their official duties.

These guidelines come at a time when the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has recommended expulsion of TMC member Mohua Moitra in the bribe-for-query row. Moitra has been accused of accepting “illegal gratifications” from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament.

The norms said all invitations from any foreign source, namely, government of any country or any foreign entity are expected to be routed through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In case such an invitation is received directly, MPs are required to bring it to the notice of the MEA and necessary political clearance of that ministry should also be obtained for the purpose.

“Members of Parliament are required to obtain prior permission of the Central Government for accepting any foreign hospitality during their private visits abroad or visits abroad in their personal capacity, a new notification under Section 6 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010,” another notification said.

MPs are also advised that their applications for acceptance of foreign hospitality must reach the Ministry of Home Affairs at least two weeks before the proposed date of onward journey, it said.

“Before accepting the hospitality, the Members should satisfy themselves about the credentials of the organization/institution extending the hospitality,” the communication said.

Another notification said MPs are requested to send information of their visit abroad, stating the purpose, to the secretary-general at least 3 weeks in advance so that the MEA and the Indian mission/post concerned could be informed of the same.

Members are also requested to e-mail their itineraries, as soon as they are finalized, to Joint Secretary, in-charge of Conference & Protocol Section.

Another fresh notification reiterated the Code of Ethics that Parliamentarians must follow which says MPs must not do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility. They must also utilise their position as MP to advance general well-being of the people, the Code reiterated.

“The Members of Rajya Sabha should acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people. They must hold in high esteem the Constitution, the Law, Parliamentary Institutions and above all the general public.

“In their dealings, if Members find that there is a conflict between their personal interests and the public trust which they hold, they should resolve such a conflict in a manner that their private interests are subordinated to the duty of their public office,” it also said.

Invitations to MPs should also be sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (Foreigners Division (FCRA), for accepting any foreign hospitality being offered during visits abroad.