MP’s Jhabua Collector Neha Meena receives PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

Bhopal: In a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh, Jhabua Collector Neha Meena was conferred with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Civil Services Day celebration held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and several senior bureaucrats from across the country.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed delight over the recognition awarded to the state’s Jhabua on the occasion of Civil Services Day. CM Yadav stated that it is a pride moment for the state and extended his congratulations to Collector Meena.

Jhabua received the national recognition under the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) category for outstanding development work in Rama Block, a tribal-dominated region. The district administration, led by Collector Meena, carried out a series of impactful initiatives, including the widely appreciated ‘Moti Eye’ campaign, the organisation of over 3,000 health camps aimed at eradicating sickle cell disease, and the provision of soil health cards to 100 percent of the farmers.

Further, under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, more than 26,000 households in remote tribal areas were provided with tap water connections. The block also achieved an impressive 83.5 percent completion rate in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ensuring pucca houses for the underprivileged.

The award comprises a trophy, a citation scroll, and a grant of Rs 20 lakh to be used for further project implementation in the district.