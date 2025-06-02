MP’s Guna dist administration’s innovation brings justice to the doorstep through ‘Mobile Courts’

Bhopal: In a path-breaking initiative to ensure speedy and accessible justice, the Guna district administration has launched an innovative mobile court mechanism that brings legal resolution directly to the people’s doorstep. This model, blending administrative efficiency with grassroots outreach, has already resolved 57 disputes on-site across multiple tehsils in just three months.

Conceived as a real-time solution to long-pending land and encroachment cases, the mobile court initiative is being implemented under the direct supervision of District Collector Kishore Kanyal. Joint teams of revenue and police officials travel to disputed sites, assess grievances in the presence of both parties, and deliver judgments on the spot.

“The objective is clear: fast-track dispute resolution, reduce litigation load on courts, and win public trust in governance,” said Collector Kanyal.

Mobile courts were held between March and May 2025 in villages and urban wards of Bamori, Aron, Chachoda, Raghogarh, and Guna towns. The majority of cases pertained to illegal possession of private and government land, long-standing boundary and demarcation disputes, encroachments on public roads and common paths. In one striking case from Aron tehsil, a public road closed for over 40 years due to encroachment was reopened after both parties agreed to a settlement facilitated by the mobile court. In Bamori, possession was restored to a farmer after an eight-year dispute was finally resolved at the site.

The innovation is saving precious time and money for rural citizens who would otherwise be entangled in years of litigation. It is also significantly reducing the administrative burden on the tehsil courts.

By resolving disputes in the presence of local officials, witnesses, and sometimes even the entire panchayat, the mobile court system reinforces transparency, ensures compliance, and promotes harmony.

The initiative has been widely praised by villagers, with many saying this is the first time they have seen such swift and just action without needing to travel to the tehsil offices repeatedly.

The Guna model is now being closely watched as a replicable example for other districts across Madhya Pradesh and beyond—an example of governance that travels to the people, instead of waiting for people to come to governance.