MP’s green push: CM opens 3 biogas plants using farm waste

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that green energy is the need of the hour and the state is moving towards a clean, bright and sustainable future through integrated energy production methods.

He was virtually inaugurating three newly built Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants of Reliance Green Energy in Bhopal, Indore, and Satna from the CM House.

Calling the CBG plants symbols of “partnership and progress,” Yadav said the facilities not only convert waste into energy but also address environmental challenges like stubble burning. “With private participation and collaboration, we will make Madhya Pradesh a hub of green energy,” he said.

The CM noted that the inauguration marks the beginning of a new era of clean energy, green growth and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. The Bhopal plant, set up by Reliance Industries Limited, is the largest and most advanced CBG plant in the state. The project is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Waste to Wealth” and “Energy from Waste” vision and India’s 2070 net-zero carbon emission goal.

Each unit will produce 22.5 tonnes of CBG daily using 260 tonnes of agricultural residue, offering a viable alternative to stubble burning. The gas produced from a single plant can power nearly 2,000 auto-rickshaws, private and light vehicles. Every plant is expected to generate employment for over 250 people

Reliance Industries has invested about Rs 700 crore in six CBG plants in the state with a combined annual production capacity of 45,000 tonnes. These plants are expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 17,000 tonnes annually.

“Such innovations benefit farmers, strengthen the state’s green credentials, and help convert agricultural waste into an economic asset,” Yadav said.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, ACS to CM Neeraj Mandloi, PS Industry Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Secretary to CM Alok Kumar Singh and Reliance Group President Farhan Ansari were present on the occasion.