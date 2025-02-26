MP’s GIS key to India’s push for 3rd largest economy, developed nation goals, says Amit Shah

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, said that an era-transforming Global Investors Summit (GIS) for Madhya Pradesh will significantly contribute to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation and the world’s 3rd largest economy.

Addressing the valedictory session of the GIS in Bhopal, Shah said the summit will show direction to other states in the coming times.

Appreciating Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s initiative to develop the entire state, the Union Minister said that the experiment has made an effort to develop inclusively every region of the state.

CM Yadav has taken the initiative of parity development of the entire state by organising Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs) in all seven regions of the state. He also conducted interactive sessions with industrialists in the major cities of the country in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and New Delhi to showcase the industrial potential of the state. He also held roadshows abroad like the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan.

The state government declared 2025 as an ‘Investment and Employment Year’. Shah praised the initiative taken by CM Yadav.

“The summit is not just a success for Madhya Pradesh but for the entire nation. The steps taken to encourage industrial growth are accelerating India’s overall development, and MP is set to become a leading industrial state”, Shah said.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to introduce reforms like the Janviswas Act and initiatives of launching new policies to boost “Ease of Doing Business” and enhance “Ease of Living”, ensuring a business-friendly environment.

“With India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and the third-largest economy in the world by 2027, MP will play a pivotal role in this journey”, the Union Minister said. The state has successfully contributed to both local and global progress, making GIS a highly successful event, he said.

He encouraged other states to adopt the RIC model, emphasizing that investment opportunities vary by region. MP has unlocked physical, sectoral, and global investment potential.

Addressing the session, CM Yadav highlighted that PM Modi has fostered a highly positive environment for industrialization and investment in India.

“MP now has ample resources, including land, water, forests, power, and investment-friendly policies, making it an ideal investment destination”, the CM said.

The CM emphasized that MP started the RICs a year ago to promote investment at the divisional level, and it yielded outstanding results, which were reflected in GIS.

“The state government revised its investment policies, which were widely appreciated by stakeholders”, the CM said.

He revealed that GIS attracted over 25,000 participants, including 100+ experts and industrialists from 60+ countries. 5000+ B2B meetings and 600 B2G meetings were held, securing investment of intent worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore.

“The state government is committed and determined to translate these proposals to the ground. We will leave no stone unturned for it”, the CM emphasised.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain presented a detailed report on GIS, noting that the event hosted delegates from 50 countries, 25 international representatives, 10 Union ministers, and 6 central secretaries.

“As the Prime Minister suggested that the TTTs (textiles, tourism and technology) sectors would be the key drivers of India’s future, the state government has focused on it under the guidance of the CM,” the CS said.

The CS also said the state has introduced a revolutionary new law, the Establishment and Operation of Simplification Act for industrial development, making it easier for businesses to set up and operate.