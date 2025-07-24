MPs displaying street-like behaviour in Parliament, says LS Speaker Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said members protesting in the well of the House by waving placards were displaying street-like behaviour in Parliament.

The Speaker’s remarks came as Opposition members led by the Congress trooped into the well of the House protesting the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

“You should behave in a manner that reflects the hopes, aspirations of the people who have elected you. You should work in a manner and debate and discuss issues that would make people’s lives easier,” he said as the House took up the Question Hour.

“But you have been showing street-like behaviour in Parliament,” the Speaker said.

He also told the leaders of the political parties that the behaviour of the MPs don’t behove of Parliamentarians.

“Members are not supposed to carry placards. If you continue with such acts, I will be forced to take decisive action,” he said.

The Speaker then adjourned the proceedings till noon.