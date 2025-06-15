MP’s Dewas admin launches ‘Kilkari Campaign’ to combat children with severe acute malnutrition

Bhopal: In an innovative step to address the urgent issue of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) among children, the Dewas district administration of Madhya Pradesh has launched the ‘Kilkari Campaign’ — a holistic initiative focused on providing intensive care and nutritional support, backed by community involvement.

Launched on May 30, the campaign is being spearheaded by District Collector Rituraj Singh and Zila Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma. Recognising the shortage of treatment capacity in existing government-run Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs)—only six in the district with a capacity of 10 beds each—the administration turned to a CSR-based model to significantly expand treatment capacity.

The campaign gained national attention after Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, visited the treatment facility at a private hospital in Dewas. She praised the initiative for its strategic use of community engagement to effectively reach vulnerable children.

Under the campaign, a 15-day intensive recovery plan has been delivered at the newly established 200-bed pediatric care facility. This setup allows for the timely admission, treatment, and recovery of children suffering from SAM.

SAM Children receive comprehensive medical care, growth monitoring, and high-nutrition diets, while mothers and caregivers are provided counselling sessions on child care, hygiene, and nutrition at the facility. Nutritious supplements and medicines are also distributed to caregivers to ensure their well-being during the stay.

“The idea emerged after we identified 1,740 children suffering from SAM in the district, and it became clear that treating all of them promptly would require a more innovative and scalable approach,” Jyoti Sharma, a 2018-batch IAS officer, told Millennium Post.

“This is a holistic approach—not only to treat SAM-affected children but also to support and educate their mothers, empowering them to provide proper care once they return home. The initiative was born out of urgency and a deep commitment to ensuring that no child in need is left behind,” she said.

The Kilkari Campaign follows a multi-departmental approach, engaging the concerned government departments. Paediatricians and specialists supervise daily care, and the involvement of mothers ensures continuity of health practices post-discharge.

The first batch of 70 children has already been successfully discharged, with noticeable improvements in weight and health. Currently, the hospital is admitting children from three blocks of the district.

A plan is underway to establish similar facilities in private hospitals across the remaining three blocks, ensuring full district coverage, the CEO added.

The initiative aims to ensure timely and comprehensive treatment for all identified children, with a focus on rapid recovery and 100% coverage under the campaign, she further added.