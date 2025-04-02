MP’s CM Rise schools to be named as ‘Sandipani Vidhyalayas’, announces Chief Minister Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, announced that CM Rise Schools in the state would be renamed ‘Maharishi Sandipani Vidhyalaya.’ He stated that the use of English in education was a colonial legacy, and the change would bring an Indian perspective to the education system.

Addressing a state-level ‘Praveshotsav’ programme under the ‘School Chale Hum’ campaign 2025, organised in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav explained the reasoning behind the renaming of CM Rise Schools.

The CM Rise School scheme was introduced in 2022 by the then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Currently, there are 369 CM Rise schools operating in the state, with a focus on providing quality education through smart classrooms and modern infrastructure.

“Britishers had gone, but the mentality remains,” CM Yadav said. “We have decided to change the name to Maharishi Sandipani, who imparted education to Lord Krishna in Ujjain. It will remind us of an era when Acharya Sandipani educated Shri Krishna.” With this decision, the vision of the 5000-year-old Gurukul of Lord Krishna, where holistic development took place, will be reshaped, he said.

“Sandipani ji is a big name in the field of education, and naming these schools after him will make the scheme easily memorable for everyone,” the CM added. “Being a Hindi-speaking state, this name will be easily recognized among the tribal, rural, and urban populations.” He emphasized that Lord Krishna received education in Sandipani Ashram, and thus, the schools would now bear the name of Acharya Sandipani and be known as Sandipani Vidhyalayas.

The state government launched the ‘School Chale Hum’ campaign, which aims to increase school enrollment and ensure uninterrupted education across the state. During the event, Yadav launched the Education Portal 3.0 for student admissions in government schools. He highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening public education by providing uniforms, laptops, e-scooties, bicycles, coaching, and other facilities to students.

CM Yadav emphasized that government schools now stand on par with private institutions and have produced great personalities. He urged students to aim to become notable figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President Dr Rajendra Prasad, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The event was attended by several state ministers, including Vijay Shah, Uday Pratap Singh, Chetan Kashyap, and Secretary of the School Education Department Dr Sanjay Goyal. CM Yadav also interacted with students, observed an exhibition, and completed formalities for KG-2 admissions. He also distributed gifts to newly admitted students and honoured talented students.