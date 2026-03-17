MPs bat for higher allocations for Tribal, Minority Affairs ministries and PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha members on Monday batted for enhanced Budget allocations for ministries such as Labour and Employment, Minority Affairs and Tribal Affairs.



Demands for allocation of funds to deal with the cyclones in Odisha and tax exemption on disability pensions were also made during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill.

RJD MP Prof Manoj Kumar Jha said it is a matter of concern that Budget allocations to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj have remained “stagnant” for many years.

He also said that the amount paid to farmers under the PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme was Rs 6,000 in 2019, and even after seven years, the amount remains unchanged.

“Shouldn’t these be our priorities?” Jha said.

He alleged that the process of issuing Soil Health Cards to farmers is riddled with corruption, but the government, instead of accepting this, continues to “remain in denial”.

Claiming that it had adopted a similar “stand of denial” in the field of diplomacy, Jha referred to the reported killing of 175 girls in Iran in the ongoing war in West Asia. He said India should have condemned it, adding that not doing so has eroded the ethical standards and values the country has followed for generations.

He said the incident occurred because the government neglected publicly funded education. He added that the non-NET Fellowship amount has not been increased since its introduction.

He also raised the issue of contaminated drinking water in Indore, which killed several people, and highlighted migration and employment issues in Bihar.