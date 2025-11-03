MPRDC to revamp Narmada ghats, mirroring Saryu riverfront model

Bhopal: In a bid to transform Jabalpur into a prominent centre of spiritual tourism, the Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to redevelop the ghats of the holy river Narmada— stretching from Gwari Ghat to Jilahri Ghat — on the lines of the iconic Saryu riverfront in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project soon.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference in Jabalpur on Sunday, Public Works minister Rakesh Singh said the redevelopment will integrate cultural preservation, environmental sustainability, and modern infrastructure.

The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) will execute the project, with the first phase covering Khari, Droga, Gwari, Uma, Siddh, and Jilahri ghats. MPRDC Managing Director Bharat Yadav was also present at the briefing.

Describing the redevelopment as a “confluence of service to Maa Narmada and convenience for devotees,” Minister Singh said environmental safeguards will remain central to every stage of construction. The corridor will later be extended to include additional ghats in the second phase.

Talking to Millennium Post, MD Bharat Yadav said the project will feature wide staircases, changing rooms, dedicated spaces for priests and rituals, murals showcasing the heritage of the Narmada, and five elevated platforms for evening aarti. “A key highlight is an 800-metre-long purification channel at Gwari Ghat that will supply clean water for bathing and worship while preventing pollution of the main river,” he added.

To ease congestion, five parking zones for 900 two-wheelers and 700 cars will be built, while the Gwari Ghat approach will be pedestrian-only with e-carts for the elderly and differently-abled, according to the plan.

The project will also incorporate solar-powered lighting, underground drainage, anti-skid pathways, and water-jet cleaning systems. Permanent puja shops, shaded rest areas, and a unified control room for round-the-clock security are part of the plan.